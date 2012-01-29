Vanesa Souss

Los amigos de Lorenzo

Vanesa Souss
Vanesa Souss
  • Save
Los amigos de Lorenzo illustration sketch draw character
Download color palette

I just made a new tumblr http://losamigosdelorenzo.tumblr.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Vanesa Souss
Vanesa Souss

More by Vanesa Souss

View profile
    • Like