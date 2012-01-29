Mladen Zivanovic

Alfred design

Mladen Zivanovic
Mladen Zivanovic
  • Save
Alfred design design alfred search searchbar bar app mladen
Download color palette

Fullview: http://cl.ly/Dkpq

I love alfred! It saves me so much time and it's incredibly easy and just straight up AWESOME!

But..im not a big fan of the look of Alfred. So i decided to make a little skin for it.
Is it possible to code this thing and use it?

Fullview: http://cl.ly/Dkpq

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Mladen Zivanovic
Mladen Zivanovic
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mladen Zivanovic

View profile
    • Like