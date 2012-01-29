Daniel Bruce

Entypo Preview X3

Entypo Preview X3 icon illustration pictogram
Preview of three more pictograms from Entypo. I'm particularly satisfied with the ”shopping bag” pictogram. Don't they usually look kinda daft on most online stores? Feedback is always welcome.

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
