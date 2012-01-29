Octavian Budai

The Lost Luggage

Octavian Budai
Octavian Budai
  • Save
The Lost Luggage concept store typography logo branding
Download color palette

Logo for a clothing concept store

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Octavian Budai
Octavian Budai

More by Octavian Budai

View profile
    • Like