TinchyRobot

Pixel Snacks Bundle Artwork

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Pixel Snacks Bundle Artwork design ui stuff psd user interface graphics fun web
Download color palette

Just finished the branding for the Pixel Snacks bundle. My idea was inspired by Liam Mckays icon jar. Its a bundle that keeps on growing! With every design snack that is added to the bundle the price goes up. Its really cheap at the mo so it might be worth checking out.

you can read more about it and check out the artwork and branding in action here: http://www.uiparade.com/pixel-snacks/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like