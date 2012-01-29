Pixel Snacks Bundle Artwork

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just finished the branding for the Pixel Snacks bundle. My idea was inspired by Liam Mckays icon jar. Its a bundle that keeps on growing! With every design snack that is added to the bundle the price goes up. Its really cheap at the mo so it might be worth checking out.
you can read more about it and check out the artwork and branding in action here: http://www.uiparade.com/pixel-snacks/