Andrea Ringli

Tai Chi Dragon

Andrea Ringli
Andrea Ringli
  • Save
Tai Chi Dragon dragon green sketch illustration tai chi china year
Download color palette

Rough sketch for a year of the dragon illo.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Andrea Ringli
Andrea Ringli
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andrea Ringli

View profile
    • Like