Arno Di Nunzio

Arno Di Nunzio
Arno Di Nunzio
New avatar avatar rogie
I really love the work of Rogie so I decided to replace my old avatar with the Rogie's avatar style!

Advices are welcome!

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Arno Di Nunzio
Arno Di Nunzio
I design stuff through code.

