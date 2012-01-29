Ionut Ciursa

New Wizards Homepage

Ionut Ciursa
Ionut Ciursa
  • Save
New Wizards Homepage boiler colorful curtain wood texture illustration
Download color palette

An illustration created for the "New wizards" website. "New wizards" is a filmshow organised by my university for students to showcase their work.

The stage was created in Photoshop and the boiler in Cinema 4D.

I look forward to your comments on how you would improve this design. Full-size: http://d.pr/dlVa

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Ionut Ciursa
Ionut Ciursa

More by Ionut Ciursa

View profile
    • Like