Add Catalog Tracks

Add Catalog Tracks ioda release console music
Detail from the Add Catalog Tracks workflow, which allows clients to browse and import tracks from their catalog on new releases. The UI here is somewhat iOS inspired — each track bar is one big click target, reminiscent of the large touch targets on iOS. Clicking one sends it over to a selected pane on the right.

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
