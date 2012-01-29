Ionut Ciursa

New Wizards Logo

New Wizards Logo logo wizard hat magic
This logo was created for a filmshow organised by my university for students to showcase their latest projects. The term "new wizards" refers to all the creative persons, from artists to designers and programmers.

I look forward to your constructive criticism on this logo design.

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
