This portfolio is now online! Please visit http://www.marieandree.com/ feedbacks are welcome :)
I've changed the font of the logo showed in the previous shot, now I use Vollkorn (Google web font).
I use the new Javascript fullscreen API, a button is available (in gallery mode) for those who have modern browsers. But links are opened in Javascript fullscreen popups so it should be almost fullscreen for older browsers (and IE).
Thanks to Jeremy Sallée for his Miniglyphs icons http://salleedesign.com/resources/mimi-glyphs/ :)