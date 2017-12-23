Karen Liu

Color Pencils

Color Pencils floating objects lighting 3d uv mapping color pencils cinema4d
Dipping a toe in Cinema4D. Lighting is kinda funky and I'm not sure why the texture maps are coming out pixellated :( any ideas?

Posted on Dec 23, 2017
