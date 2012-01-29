IODA clients have the option of printing out a packing list for inclusion in physical shipments they send us. I decided to play around with a slightly skeuomorphic approach here, adding some shadow on the edges to indicate a piece of paper, and a postmark (made by my awesome colleague Nelson Fernandez).

The string of digits below it is our internal ID for the shipment, which was given way too much prominence in the previous design — I tried to make it a little more unobtrusive.