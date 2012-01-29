Matt Wright

Shipment Messaging

shipments
Detail from the new shipments interface at IODA. I generally try to keep my IODA designs pretty flat, but here I experimented with an inset on the text, and some shadow effects on the outside of the message. The goal was to hint towards a "sticky note" metaphor, without going overboard.

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
