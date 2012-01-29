Creative Ki

KanjiPictoGraphix - Water 水

KanjiPictoGraphix - Water 水 kanji japanese water ipad
iPad view of my app for learning Japanese kanji. The app has the complete set of kanji for grades 1-4 with visual mnemonics, text mnemonics, readings, stroke diagrams, and vocabulary words.

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
