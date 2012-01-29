Matthew Solle

Slo-Mo Collage Part 1 Collage#2

Slo-Mo Collage Part 1 Collage#2
Part of new slo-mo collage project with Able Parris. This is the first part of the snail mail exchange

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
