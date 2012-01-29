Jessica Schrufer

RISE ABOVE

this is not a political statement nor does it speak to my dietary preferences. just a statement about rising above expectations and your place in life. and black flag.
plus, it's an accurate butcher's chart that would look absolutely charming in any kitchen.
giclee prints (8x10) are available. 25 bucks!
(and all the fault of Stephanie Buscema!)

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
