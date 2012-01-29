Lennart Ziburski

Theme for WooThemes

wordpress
This is a WordPress theme that is really focused on text and articles for WooThemes. The release is probably still a few months out though.

The icons are from glyphicons.com.

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
