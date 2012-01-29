Jessica Schrufer

Rick Lobster "I AM LOBSTAH MAN."

Jessica Schrufer
Jessica Schrufer
  • Save
Rick Lobster "I AM LOBSTAH MAN." lobster illustrator quickie personal for fun
Download color palette

a story about a boy (grown ass man) and his love of maine and lobster bibs.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Jessica Schrufer
Jessica Schrufer

More by Jessica Schrufer

View profile
    • Like