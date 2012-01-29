Anthony Fonte

New logo, mark, monogram... whatever

New logo, mark, monogram... whatever monogram logo wip
Thoughts on a certain direction? Not sure if I like the triangle over the angled outlining shape. Same goes for the lines vs. shadows.

Help me out guys!

Colors have yet to be decided on too. Just trying to get the look first before tackling that next hurdle.

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
