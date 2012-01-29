Josh Garnham

Code Editor UI

ios design ui interface code editor ipad
An early mockup of a code editor app I'm working on for iPad.

If you're interested in the app sign up for updates on the website, http://squaredtiki.com/2code.

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
