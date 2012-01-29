The Skins Factory

Infor Website Form Dropdown Menu

Infor Website Form Dropdown Menu menu dropdown infor the skins factory ui user interface website web design red white design scrollbar
The dropdown menu we created for the Contact Form for Infor.com. Super sleek and flat but still with a hint of tactility delivered by way of the gloss overlay and dropshadows.

