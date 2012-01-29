James Lindeman

An experiment with Lettering.js & FitText.js

lettering.js fittext.js responsive typography naconf
A responsive typography experiment (all text no images) with Lettering.js and FitText.js, from a workshop with Trent Walton at New Adventures in Web Design Conference, 2012.

This was just for fun (CSS and custom font methods are far from ideal) but if you have a recent version of Chrome or Safari you should be able to see a working version here.

See Trent Walton’s notes for more from the workshop.

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
