An experiment with Lettering.js & FitText.js

A responsive typography experiment (all text no images) with Lettering.js and FitText.js, from a workshop with Trent Walton at New Adventures in Web Design Conference, 2012.
This was just for fun (CSS and custom font methods are far from ideal) but if you have a recent version of Chrome or Safari you should be able to see a working version here.
See Trent Walton’s notes for more from the workshop.