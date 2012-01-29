Paul Welsh

Moustache Match

Paul Welsh
Paul Welsh
  • Save
Moustache Match logo
Download color palette

'Moustache Match' designed for a (fictional) niche dating website that matches people sporting a tache with people who love people with a sexy tache (It's a very tongue in cheek idea, please don't take it seriously).

The idea was to have bit of a retro feel, hence the monocle - Set in the very elegant Archer.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Paul Welsh
Paul Welsh
Like