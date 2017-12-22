EPAM Design Europe

Secret Santa Postcard

Secret Santa Postcard design it holidays ho-ho-ho xmass epam minsk epam gift secret santa illustration christmas
Postcard for the Secret Santa game in our Minsk office.
Holiday fun guaranteed!

Illustration by Tatsiana Dzyakava –
https://www.behance.net/TatjanaDjakova

