Loader for profile completeness

Hey guys! Tried this prototype to display profile completeness. The actual production version might differ a bit than this particular version. But, this can give you a lot of scope to understand how this section would really work. One of the goals for our insurance product is to verify all new agents once they’re onboarded. That’s all for now. I’ll share more stuff afterwards.

I'm also sharing the the Flinto file if you wanna try out.

