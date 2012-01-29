Carlos Vigil

New Mexi-boh

Carlos Vigil
Carlos Vigil
  • Save
New Mexi-boh moustache texture carlos vigil srd super rad design baltimore bmore mr. boh national bohemian natty boh vector albuquerque new mexico the land of pleasant living the land of enchantment duke city charm city 410 505 zia sun symbol the abq super rad
Download color palette

After watching Breaking Bad for the first time today, this really made sense to me. As a native New Mexican from Albuquerque, who transplanted to Baltimore, I couldn't think of a better combination of iconic images from both regions.

The Land of Pleasant Living meets The Land of Enchantment. The Wire meets Breaking Bad. Charm City meets The Duke City.

Behance | Online Store | Facebook | Tumblr

Carlos Vigil
Carlos Vigil

More by Carlos Vigil

View profile
    • Like