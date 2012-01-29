New Mexi-boh

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After watching Breaking Bad for the first time today, this really made sense to me. As a native New Mexican from Albuquerque, who transplanted to Baltimore, I couldn't think of a better combination of iconic images from both regions.
The Land of Pleasant Living meets The Land of Enchantment. The Wire meets Breaking Bad. Charm City meets The Duke City.
Behance | Online Store | Facebook | Tumblr