Kristy Marcinova

Dropdown menu

Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
  • Save
Dropdown menu techtrade product page dropdown menu blue design
Download color palette

Just a simple dropdown menu I designed for TechTrade's website for them to showcase their products.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kristy Marcinova

View profile
    • Like