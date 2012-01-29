Kai Merker

Scriptfont OT-Study

Kai Merker
Kai Merker
  • Save
Scriptfont OT-Study typedesign opentype
Download color palette

Font-study.
first steps into complex Opentype programming

D54f8a6042cc431317228e18cb8052b2
Rebound of
Besen nonsens
By Kai Merker
View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Kai Merker
Kai Merker

More by Kai Merker

View profile
    • Like