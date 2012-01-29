Nitin Garg

The Future Elements

Nitin Garg
Nitin Garg
Hire Me
  • Save
The Future Elements music blog magazine wordpress minimal
Download color palette

Finishing up customizing a wordpress theme for TheFutureElements. A small blog focused on ambient and post rock music acts. I am now involved to curate creatives, podcasts and prints for net label releases that we hope to start soon.

Right now it's in pilot but there are some good reviews up on site already with older design. Check if you wish to http://www.thefuturelements.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Nitin Garg
Nitin Garg
I design Interactions, Interfaces & draw things.
Hire Me

More by Nitin Garg

View profile
    • Like