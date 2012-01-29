Kevin Niedermayr

Not yet another Hip Hop / Rap magazine ...

Not yet another Hip Hop / Rap magazine ...
this is a little preview out of a long planned, but delayed for a few times, project from a friend of mine and me. My goal was to keep the theme as simple as possible and i like it and to mess around with yellow for the first time in a theme. What do you guys think? :)

Posted on Jan 29, 2012
