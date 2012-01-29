Joshua Hibbert

Weapon 09

Weapon 09 halftone lines wood gun rifle illustration texture weapon
I'm really enjoying following the Epic Armory series.

I have written a post on how I get the halftone patterns I used in this shot: http://joshnh.com/0183

Rebound of
Epic Armory: Weapon 09
By Rogie
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
