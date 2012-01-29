Carlos Vigil

Be My Lover

Carlos Vigil
Carlos Vigil
  • Save
Be My Lover ely kay carlos vigil srd super rad design natty paint valentines hearts brooklyn greenpoint np la bouche nyc super rad
Download color palette

A cropped shot of the 1st valentine in a series I am designing for Natty Paint. These will be given away as promotional pieces at a trade show in Vegas.

Behance | Online Store | Facebook | Tumblr

Carlos Vigil
Carlos Vigil

More by Carlos Vigil

View profile
    • Like