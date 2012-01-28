Scott Vandehey

Space Ninja Redesign - Work In Progress

New design for my site in progress. Heavily inspired by on-screen interfaces from System Shock 2, Doom 3, Star Trek, and other futurism. No images! The background grid is done with CSS3 gradients.

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
