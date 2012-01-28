Daissy Designs

Get_it Productions - Logo Design

Daissy Designs
Daissy Designs
Hire Me
  • Save
Get_it Productions - Logo Design renderedthreads photography logo design
Download color palette

Identity for Get It Productions

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Daissy Designs
Daissy Designs
Hi, I'm Daissy, Sr UX Designer open for remote opportunities
Hire Me

More by Daissy Designs

View profile
    • Like