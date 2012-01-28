Gregg Coppen

Cloud Experiment

Gregg Coppen
Gregg Coppen
  • Save
Cloud Experiment 3d cinema 4d typography cloud
Download color palette

One of a few visual experiments with generating a word cloud at tagul.com and then using the svg paths in Cinema 4D. Exploring this as an early sketch for a personal identity. Would love some constructive feedback as to whether this direction works or not.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Gregg Coppen
Gregg Coppen

More by Gregg Coppen

View profile
    • Like