Blockquote

Blockquote
From a forthcoming redesign of my blog. Headers/dates are FF Dagny, all other text is FF Meta Serif, all from Typekit. The little arrow on the quote is a Unicode arrow character added via CSS pseudo-class; it's a similar trick to how Flickr does the arrows for their popover dialogs.

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
