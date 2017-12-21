Good for Sale
Holidays - 16px outline icons

Holidays - 16px outline icons

We're in the process of updating all our categories by adding the outline 16px style (almost there!). Today was the turn of the Holidays category.

Merry Xmas everyone from team Nucleo 🎅

Posted on Dec 21, 2017
