Rocketfinal

Rocketfinal daily rocket illustration technique halftone.
New internal project, daily illustration of a rocket ( item selected by co-workers) in a style also selected by them.

Link to the inspiration given
http://tinyurl.com/7e82ymm

Duration - 45 mins
1-27-12

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
