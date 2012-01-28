Sven Read

Lots of words

Sven Read
Sven Read
Hire Me
  • Save
Lots of words icon app dock mac osx application logo words news
Download color palette

This is much more like it. The Words Dock Icon.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Sven Read
Sven Read
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sven Read

View profile
    • Like