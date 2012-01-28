Tortoiseshell Black

Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black
Merry Poppets logo
A logo for a friend's nurseries they own, still waiting for them to use this as they are still using the old logo until they can make a wholesale change.

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
