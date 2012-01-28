Tedx CreativeCoast makeover

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We are designing the new TEDx CreativeCoast website for the 2012 conference held in Savannah, GA. This is just a teaser to lead into all the shots that will follow over the next two weeks. The ribbon is highly inspired by some work by Eric Downs.
The site will be a nerd-tastic single page scroller and possibly responsive depending on time restraints. Stand by for another great conference website :)