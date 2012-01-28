Bill Kenney
Focus Lab

Tedx CreativeCoast makeover

Bill Kenney
Focus Lab
Bill Kenney for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Tedx CreativeCoast makeover tedx creativecoast savannah conference minimal focus lab call to action button
Download color palette

We are designing the new TEDx CreativeCoast website for the 2012 conference held in Savannah, GA. This is just a teaser to lead into all the shots that will follow over the next two weeks. The ribbon is highly inspired by some work by Eric Downs.

The site will be a nerd-tastic single page scroller and possibly responsive depending on time restraints. Stand by for another great conference website :)

Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like