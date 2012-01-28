Joel Jenkins

Joel Jenkins
A pie of 5 circle purple red black 5 round app lobster font
Cutting a circle into 5 pie pieces in Photoshop was a little more difficult than I imagined. There's probably an action for it though :/

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
