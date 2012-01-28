Alejandro Dorantes

Blackshot Menu GUI

Alejandro Dorantes
Alejandro Dorantes
  • Save
Blackshot Menu GUI interface encide gui menu
Download color palette

Just a simple GUI Menu for a gaming company... Everything is made from scratch.

FV http://fav.me/d2u99uc

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Alejandro Dorantes
Alejandro Dorantes

More by Alejandro Dorantes

View profile
    • Like