Lindsay Calhoun

Frog2

Lindsay Calhoun
Lindsay Calhoun
  • Save
Frog2 illustration
Download color palette

"Fredward the Frog"- Part of a spread for the children's book I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Lindsay Calhoun
Lindsay Calhoun

More by Lindsay Calhoun

View profile
    • Like