Chrome Frame In HTML

Chrome Frame In HTML
I loved Kerem's idea for creating an easy to use template when showing mockups, so I thought I would rebound with an HTML version (live example).

• Frame resizes to fit image
• Buttons work if you want to use them for navigation
• Simple responsive support

I'm sure there can be improvements, but wanted to share if it would be helpful to anyone. Cheers!

Rebound of
Chrome freebie (PSD)
By Kerem Suer
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
