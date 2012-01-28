Amanda Yates

Lounge Club coasters

Lounge Club coasters coasters stamps logo couch
Coasters for the best club in Saint Louis (second to FBC?). Hand stamped on used pizza boxes with waterproof ink.

Not terribly happy with inner-couch-cushion line weight. Thoughts?

Posted on Jan 28, 2012
