Ishtiaq Khan Parag

Dashboard UI

Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard UI 2018 ui product material interface fluent design dashboard application analytics
Dashboard UI 2018 ui product material interface fluent design dashboard application analytics
Download color palette
  1. final_mockup.jpg
  2. final_dashboard.jpg

Hi,
Working on Dashboard UI.
I hope you guys will like this designing idea.

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
hello.unflip@gmail.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2017
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Product Designer at Divi 🇺🇸🇧🇩
Hire Me

More by Ishtiaq Khan Parag

View profile
    • Like