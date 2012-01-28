Kyler Dougherty

Shoe Illustration

Kyler Dougherty
Kyler Dougherty
  • Save
Shoe Illustration shoe illustration photoshop line art
Download color palette

Line Art done in Illustrator, and the rest in photoshop. This was one of my all-time favorite projects.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Kyler Dougherty
Kyler Dougherty

More by Kyler Dougherty

View profile
    • Like