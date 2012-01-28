Maxim Melnikov
Semibold Mammoth

Preference pane icons for Simplify

Maxim Melnikov
Semibold Mammoth
Maxim Melnikov for Semibold Mammoth
Hire Us
  • Save
Preference pane icons for Simplify ui interface icon icons simplify osx chrome
Download color palette

Preference pane icons for Simplify (Spotify, Rdio, Vox, iTunes controller for Mac OS X)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Semibold Mammoth
Semibold Mammoth
Hire Us

More by Semibold Mammoth

View profile
    • Like